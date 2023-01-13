7 Iconic Bollywood saris that are every girl's dream

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Mumtaz's sari in the song 'Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche' song from the movie Bharmachari become symbolic and it still continues to inspire millions of women. The drape is also well-known as ‘Mumtaz sari’
Sridevi’s blue monochrome sari and blouse from Mr. India’s song 'Kaate Nahi Katte' set a precedent for plain chiffon saris
The purple drape donned by Madhuri Dixit in 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' along with a statement backless blouse and heavy golden embroidery was a desired sari in wedding functions for every women in that year
Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s red and white saris from Devdas 'Dola Re' song is still in trend
Sushmita Sen saris in the movie 'Main Hoon Na' are the ultimate trendsetter till today. These fashionable blouses with chiffon sari can make any women look dead gorgeous
Priyanka Chopra’s silver sari from Dostana‘s 'Desi Girl' song: The silver fit saree with its statement blouse made PeeCee gain her ‘Desi’ girl status and there is no turning back from there
Raveena Tandon draped a yellow chiffon sari in the song, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', one of the most sensuous Bollywood songs. The blouse had layered-ruffled sleeves which were ahead of its time and are in trend now
