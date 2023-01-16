7 hottest chillies of the world that are not for the faint hearted

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
The pungency (spiciness or heat) levels of chili peppers are measured via the Scoville scale
Here are the top 7 hottest chillies of the world in decreasing order of SHU on the Scoville scale
Carolina Reaper is the hottest pepper in the world awarded in the 2013 Guinness World Records, with an average of 1,569,300 SHU on the Scoville scale and peak levels of over 2,200,000 SHU
Trinidad Moruga is the second most hottest chilli of the world, its extreme spiciness has been calculated at 2,000,000 Scoville units
Naga Morich hot chili pepper, also known as 'The Snake', comes from southern Bangladesh. The third most hottest chilli exceeds 1,000,000 SHU
Bhut Jolokia, also known as the Holy Pepper comes from India. The fourth hottest chilli is 970.000 SHU, making it in actually twice as hot as Habanero Red Savina
Habanero Red Savina is part of the Capsicum chinense family, occupies the 5th position with its peak of 855,000 SHU
Habanero pepper from Yucatan peninsula in Mexico is part of the Capsicum chinense pepper family, its degree of spiciness varies on average around 350,000 SHU
Scotch Bonner pepper also known as bonney peppers from Caribbean islands has a have a pungency level of 200.000 SHU