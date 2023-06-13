7 Home Ingredients That Can Be Used As A Serum For Your Night Beauty Routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Night beauty rountine is a very important for all. Not expensive serums, but here are 7 home ingredients that can be applied on your skin at night for its anti-ageing and nourshing properties
However, before trying any new ingredient on your skin, it's essential to do a patch test to check for any potential allergic reactions
Milk is part of most Indian household, the malai has the fat and protein content that can help hydrate and moisturize the skin, making it feel soft and supple
Rose water can be applied on your skin just before bed for hydration, anti-ageing and balancing the pH level
Aloe vera gel benefits various skin types. Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to your face before sleeping to hydrate the skin and alleviate irritation
Coconut oil is a natural emollient, that can be used to moisturize the skin. Apply a small amount to your face before bed, focusing on dry areas. It's important to note that coconut oil may not be suitable for all skin types, especially for those prone to acne
Ghee has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for its healing properties. It is perfect for the regeneration of skin cells during night. But, it is important to note that it might not be good for oily skin
Olive oil can help nourish and hydrate the skin. Apply a small amount to your face and gently massage it in before bed. It is really good for dry or mature skin types
Green tea contains antioxidants that can help soothe the skin and reduce redness. Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool down. You can use it as a toner by applying it to your face with a cotton pad
Thanks For Reading!