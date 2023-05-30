World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: 7 Hollywood celebrities who are battling MS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Christina Applegate is one of the popular actress's in Hollywood who is also a cancer survivor. The actress was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021
Selma Blair is another actress who has been battling Multiple sclerosis since 2018
Jack Osbourne, a reality TV star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 26 after he began to lose vision in his right eye,
Montel Williams is a popular host who was diagnosed with MS in 1999 at age 43 and has been a vocal MS advocate as well
Art Alexakis, singer-songwriter of the rock band Everclear was diagnosed with MS in 2017. Since then he has been following a healthier diet, and medication from his doctors to help him find relief
Emma Caulfield Ford is one of the celebrity who initially chose to keep her diagnosis a secret and opened up about it in 2022
Walter Williams, the singer from the popular band O’Jays has been battling the disease since 1980's
