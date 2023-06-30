7 Harsh Truths You Must Accept To Be Successful In Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
You don't need to change the world around you. You need to change how you see it
There is someone out there far less qualified than you; living the life you want simply because they took action
If you really want it, you make time for it
Being selfish is not a bad thing. Fill your own cup before you can pour it into everyone else's
You will never make lasting changes until you forgive your past-self
Social media is a tool to distract yourself, from a life you don't enjoy
If you don't start today, you won't start tomorrow
Thanks For Reading!