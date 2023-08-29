7 Good-Vibes Quotes That Will Motivate You To Embrace Positivity

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
“You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Think positively. Enjoy life.”
“Stay strong despite of the bad things that happened. Make them wonder how you are still smiling despite of everything.”
“I do not have time to hate people who hated me. I am just too busy loving the ones who really love me.”
“Happiness starts with you. Not with your relationship, not with your job, not with your money, but with you.”
“Don't compare yourself with anyone else. Because you have potential inside you that no one else on the planet has.”
“Inhale good vibes and exhale the bad ones. Worrying will not take the troubles away. It will just take away today's peace.”
“Your mind is very powerful. If you fill it with positive thoughts, you will soon start seeing positive changes in it.”
Thanks For Reading!