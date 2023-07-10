7 Flavourful Vegetarian Soups For Cozy Monsoon Evenings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Tomato basil soup is a classic combination of ripe tomatoes and fresh basil, blended to perfection for a comforting and flavourful soup
Lentil Soup is cooked with red lentils, vegetables and spices, resulting in a hearty and nutritious wholesome soup
Lemon and coriander soup is a refreshing and tangy soup infused with the flavours of zesty lemon and aromatic coriander. This light yet flavourful soup is perfect to brighten up rainy days and provide a burst of freshness
Creamy Mushroom soup is cookeed with earthy mushrooms in a creamy base, seasoned with herbs and garlic, offering a rich and indulgent soup experience
Sweet Corn Soup is a creamy and satisfying soup made with sweet corn, potatoes, and a hint of smoky flavor, perfect for monsoon evenings
Spinach and Coconut Soup is another nutritious blend of spinach and creamy coconut milk, infused with aromatic spices, providing a comforting and nourishing bowl of soup
Carrot Soupn is a vibrant and velvety soup made from tender carrots, simmered to perfection. This comforting soup boasts a naturally sweet and earthy flavor, enhanced with aromatic spices and herbs
