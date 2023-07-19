7 Fitness Mistakes Every Woman Over 45 Should Avoid For Longer And Healthier Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Ignoring Proper nutrition: No matter what your age is, nutrition is important to maintain a healthy body. After 40, the body's metabolism tends to slow down, hence focus on a well-balanced diet. Crash diets, processed foods, refined sugar, saturated fats are a big NO
Over eating and not resting: It is good to have a meal three times a day but overeating is not right. In case you do, ensure to give your body a proper rest. Pushing yourself too hard and not resting can lead to injuries, fatigue and low immune system
Ignoring strength training: With age, muscle mass naturally declines, resulting in reduced strength and increased risk of injury. Apart from cardiovascular exercise, incorporate resistance training to maintain muscle mass, and improve bone density for joint health
Lack of mobility: If you are not moving in the day and your body loses flexibility which can lead to decreased range of motion, stiffness, and an increased likelihood of muscle imbalance
Not maintaining a proper form during high-impact exercise: It is crucial to learn the correct techniques, use proper footwear, and gradually increase the intensity or exercise to prevent unnecessary stress on your body
Not paying attention to cardiovascular exercise: Cardiovascular exercise helps maintain a healthy heart and lungs, managing weight and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension
Not listening to your body: As we get older, our bodies may not be as resilient as they once were. Ignoring warning signs and pushing through pain can have serious consequences. If something doesn't feel right or causes discomfort, consult a healthcare professional
