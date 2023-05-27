7 extremely dangerous beaches you should never visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Ever imagined a trip to beach being dangerous. But those beaches exist. With sharks, currents, rough waves, jellyfishes and lavas make these beaches threatening to visitors. In case you don't know, here's the list of beaches which are extremely dangerous
Reunion Island in France: One of the famous tourist destination at the east coast of Madagascar, this tropical island is famous for surfing. But there's a sharp rise in shark attacks and has resulted in many deaths in the last one decade. Tourism at this place has declined at this place in the last few years
Hanakapiai Beach in Hawaii, USA: This secluded and scenic beach is located at the Kauai's famed Kalalau Trail. But if you are visiting this place, resist the temptation to jump into the sea. This is one of the dangerous places in the world to swim, due to extraordinarily powerful currents and high surf
Amazon Basin in Brazil: This eco-tourism destination offers beautiful scenery. But we recommend not to take a dip in its waters. You could encounter piranhas – fish with teeth, electric eels, and anaconda snakes as well as the candiru, a parasitic catfish that can invade the human body through any available opening
Utakleiv Beach in Norway: This secluded and romantic rocky beach in the Lofoten Islands in north of the Arctic Circle, is famous for cold water, even at the height of summer. Here the sea temperature average between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius which is enough to induce hypothermia in very little time
Playa Zipolite in Mexico: This beach is known for its scenic beauty, isolation, and laid-back hippie atmosphere, but its strong rip currents have led to many drownings. There is a volunteer lifeguard force in place to mitigate the problem, and flags on the beach indicate areas of particular danger to swimmers
Kilauea in Hawaii, USA: The Kilauea volcano has been active since 1983, and a 6.5-mile lava flow spills into the ocean, causing the water to boil and steam as it cools the lava into rock. It’s an incredible sight, but the U.S. Geological Survey warns that steam vents can spurt hot lava jets and toss rocks
Mindanao Island in Philippines: Sandy beaches, and cleat waters for snorkeling is what this Island is known for . But in recent years much of the area, including the island of Mindanao, has been embroiled in a war between Muslim militants and government troops, and terrorist groups have kidnapped multiple foreigners
