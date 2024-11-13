7 Essential Uses Of Tulsi Plant (Holy Basil)

By: Rahul M | November 13, 2024
Tulsi has several uses and benefits for your body, including relief from headaches and migraines. To use this, boil Tulsi leaves and inhale the steam, or massage Tulsi oil on temples to relieve headaches
All images from Canva
Tulsi tea is used for cold relief. To gain its benefits, boil Tulsi leaves with honey and ginger for sore throats and clear airways
Tulsi leaves can also be used as a natural antiseptic for cuts and wounds. For this, crush tulsi leaves and apply the juice to cuts to prevent infection and speed healing
Next, the Tulsi plant is used for oral health and fresh breath. Chew fresh Tulsi leaves or rinse with Tulsi mouthwash to fight oral bacteria and keep breath fresh
Tulsi plants may also promote better mental health. Drink Tulsi tea to reduce anxiety and lift your mood naturally
You can plant Tulsi around your home or use Tulsi oil as a spray to repel mosquitoes and insects
Lastly, regularly drink Tulsi water or juice to purify your blood and promote clear skin