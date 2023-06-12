7 Essential Items To Have In Your Bag This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023

Umbrella is something we cannot live without this monsoon season. From fancy to 3 fold ones there are quite some varieties in Umbrellas

Smart phone plastic cover is something we all can swear by during this rainy seasons

Bag covers and laptop covers are worth investing in, as it helps you keep your bag and its contents dry

Tissues or hand towel are important to dry yourself

Hand Sanitiser is really importnat to keep your hands clean

Perfume is an important essential to have in your bag during monsoon, as it helps you smell better after cleaning up the wet dirt

First aid is an important thing to have in your bag as Monsoon means shoe bites, accidents and yes viral infection due to the changing weather

