7 Enchanting Villages In India That Will Take Your Breath Away

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh is a small village nestled in the majestic Kinnaur Kailash Mountains of the Himalayas

Gorkhey Khola in Darjeeling is a picturesque village that marks the boundary between Sikkim and West Bengal

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya known as 'God's own garden' is is the Cleanest Village in Asia

Khimsar Village, Rajasthan nestles amidst sand dunes that seem to roll into eternity

Mana, Uttarakhand is the last village of India

Jirang Village, Odisha is famous for its beautiful Buddhist monastery

Varanga Village, Karnataka is famous for its ancient Jain temples

