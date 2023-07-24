7 Easy-To Maintain Indoor Flower Plants That Will Transform Your Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
African Violet (Saintpaulia) violets produce beautiful clusters of small, colourful flowers. They should be watered from the bottom to avoid getting water on their fuzzy leaves
Geranium (Pelargonium) are popular for their vibrant flowers in various colours, including red, pink, white, and purple. They enjoy indirect sunlight and should be watered when the top inch of soil becomes dry
Kalanchoe (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana) is a flowering plant that produces clusters of colorful flowers in red, pink, orange, or yellow. Allow the soil to dry between waterings, as they are sensitive to overwatering
Anthurium (Anthurium andraeanum) feature glossy, heart-shaped leaves and long-lasting waxy flowers in various colours. They prefer indirect light and moderate watering
Orchids (Phalaenopsis) are exotic and sophisticated flowering plants available in a wide range of colours. They prefer indirect light and just avoid overwatering
Bromeliads (Bromeliaceae family) are unique and striking plants that come in various shapes and colours. They can tolerate low light and prefer to be watered by filling their central cups
Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera) is a festive plant that blooms with beautiful flowers in shades of pink, red, white, or purple during the Christmas season. It prefers indirect light and needs regular but moderate watering
