7 Daring Looks By Viral 'Indian Baddie', Subiksha Shivakumar

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 10, 2026
Rose to global attention as viral Indian baddie, Subiksha Shivakumar, continue to turn heads with her daring looks and high end fashion.
In this captivating look, Subiksha can be seen wearing wildlife fur set by VONN along with a micro skirt and halter neck bikini top, paired with drop earrings, stacked bangles and boots.
In this vacation mood outfit, Subiksha was spotted wearing, a white crop top with a slit at front and a thrifted black skirt.
Subiksha in body-fitted midi dress with an adjustable laced-up front and fur cuffs paired with a cool cap.
Subiksha's Halloween was a real daring look as she opted for a 'bare minimum skirt' from TNUC and fish shaped bralette top.
Subiksha wearing a custom playsuit by studiopicante featuring cuffs, trims, and buttons adorned with ghungroos.
From normal bikini looks to couture worthy attires this Indian baddie knows her game and how to win hearts in the world of fashion.