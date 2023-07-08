7 Dangerous Toys That You Didn't Know Before Buying

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Toys are fun and kids' best friends but they can be dangerous, so much so that they can even kill the child. Here are some of the toys that you should never buy of gift a child
Clackers: Every kid's dream and every parent's worst nightmare. Unfortunately, the earlier versions were prone to shattering in children's faces, creating not only choking hazards but also many chances to get cut
Rollerblade Barbie: The difference in this Barbie was that it had two lighters embedded in her speedy footwear. The idea was for the rollerblades to shoot out sparks as they went forward. But this is dangerous when there was anything flammable nearby
Children's hammocks: These small hammocks had lethal faults. Around 12 children were strangled to death in netting. Children's hammock is not a good idea when left alone
Magnetix: Almost all of have build toy set with Magnetix. But the toy cost 28 kids hospitalisation and one lost the life when one small magnet within the building joints came loose
Cabbage Patch Snacktime Kid: toy came with a motorised mouth to munch on the plastic food that came in the box. The problem was the doll didn't know what was food, what wasn't, or when to stop, and there were numerous reports of the dolls eating kids' hair up to their scalps and even injuring fingers
Jarts: Jarts, javelin darts, or lawn darts are the spikes that children are expected to throw around the yard. More than 6,000 kids were hospitalised due to jart-related injuries in 1970s and 80s
Hoverboards: Almost every child would have hoverboard as a gift from parents or relatives. Unfortunately, Many kids regretted after having one for themselves. The hoverboards have habit of overheating when charging and would at times burst into flames. One kid even lost the life when charging hoverboard set the house on fire
