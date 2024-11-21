7 Contributions By CV Raman That Changed The Way We See Physics Today

By: Manasi Kamble | November 21, 2024
Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman, was a physicist who won the Nobel Prize and contributed to the advancement of modern science. His contributions altered our perspective on physics in several ways, as demonstrated in a few examples in the next slides.
The Raman Effect: Raman found light passing through materials changes wavelength, explaining how light interacts with molecules in solids, liquids, and gases.
Raman showed seawater's blue color comes from selective absorption of longer light wavelengths.
Raman and a student found out that light photons possess angular momentum, known as spin, that is transferred to atoms upon absorption.
Raman researched the sound acoustics of traditional Indian instruments such as the tabla and mridangam.
Raman used spectroscopic methods to analyze crystal dynamics, aiding in the comprehension of crystal composition and the interaction of light with gemstones.
Raman established the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru in 1949, where he took on the role of the initial director.
Raman played a crucial part in transforming Indian science institutions and revolutionized the approach to scientific research in India.
Thanks For Reading!