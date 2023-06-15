7 Cleanest Cities Across India Which Are Also Famous For Their Distinct Delicacies

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Known for its cotton handloom industry, Indore traces its roots back to its role as a trading hub in the 16th century. Now, it greatly influences people through its mesmerising temples, verdant parks, and magnificent palaces
Who doesn't know about Indori Poha. They aren't anything similar to what you get in other places in India. Pair your plate of Poha with Jalebi and Samosas
Surat, Gujarat – Surat stands second cleanest city in India with a hub for textile industry
and is known for Ghari or Surati Ghari which is a sweet Gujarati dish
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Though, Mumbai is highly populated and nestled with skyrocketing towers and slums, Navi Mumbai is a beautiful and clean township of the city
Just like any place in Maharashtra, you will have best Bombay Sandwich, Bhelpuri and Vada Pao
Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh: This land of nature and mythology has forests and hills. The ancient city dates back to Ramayana and Mahabharata and believed that Ram and Sita visited this place during their 14 year-long exile
The city offers delicious Iddhar made with Urad dal and kochai patta
Mysore, Karnataka: The city of palaces and history, Mysore is not only clean but also follows hundreds of years old rituals that involve the royal family of the people on the city
Mysore Masala Dosa is the gift to the world from Mysore
Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh: The city is considered to be a sacred place due to it being home to one of the most visited and famous temples in Andhra Pradesh and India, the Kanaka Durga Temple of the Hindu Goddess Durga
Boorelu is the famous sweet dish served at sweet stalls around the city
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: India's steel city is also known as TataNagar and was earlier known as Sakchi, However, to honor its founder Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, in 1919, Lord Chelmsford renamed 'Sakchi' as Jamshedpur
The traditional healthy Sattu powder is famous here
