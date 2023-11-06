7 Celebrities To Look Up To For Deciding Best Ethnic Outfit For Diwali Festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Shweta Tiwari looks like a princess in this beige lehenga by designer Sweta Agrawal. You can try a similar outfit for this Diwali and even style a dupatta with it. You can go for minimal or heavy makeup with this lehenga outfit but wear simple accessories. It will be a good outfit choice for Diwali day.
On Kali Chaudas or Naraka Chaturdashi, also popularly known as Choti Diwali, you can go for a black outfit like a sequin black saree worn by Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is believed that on this day, wearing kajal and wearing black clothes is considered auspicious.
Rakul Preet Singh is wearing a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree by Raw Mango. You can wear this saree on Dhanteras pooja and pray for prosperity in your house. The saree is easy to carry and just make sure to wear matching long heavy earrings with this. You can keep your makeup simple but wear kajal and eye linear and nude lipstick.
Shilpa Shetty in this plain silk saree is an inspiration for all fashion lovers. You can wear a similar saree with a strap blouse during a Diwali party so that your fashion sense reflects in the ethnic outfit. Pair it with matching jewellery.
If you are someone who likes to wear something simple, and light-weight yet not compromise on style, go for a saree like Katrina Kaif and wear matching accessories like kundan long earrings and bangles. You can wear a delicate neckpiece.
Rashmika Mandana's multicoloured saree with a golden border is a good option for the Bhai Duj/ Bhai Beej occasion. You can wear a similar saree with a strap blouse and look gorgeous. Keep your jewellery simple like the 'Animal' movie actress.
Lastly, Kriti Sanon's pink coloured dress is not only easy to carry but it will give a royal look. You can wear matching earrings with it to complete the look. You can wear this outfit on any day of the Diwali festivities.
