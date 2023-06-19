7 Casual Outfits From Shahid Kapoor's Wardrobe That Are Perfect For Your Next Outing

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

Pair a linen shirt with a basic pants and sunglasses for the perfect brunch look

White T-shirt and blue denim is a classic combo that can never go wrong

Take a cue from Shahid Kapoor and style a printed shirt with black pants

Linen co-ord set is something you can try for sure. These are perfect for vacations and lazy Sunday outings

Biker jacket set is perfect for the adventure junkies. Wear them when you are out for adventure trips or even for the long drives

When in doubt go all white! White on white is acombo that never goes wrong. Take a cue from Shahid and pair it up with a chain

Short kurtas are traditional wear but can be worn for family outings as well. Style it with jeans and add some accessories during festivities

