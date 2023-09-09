7 Calming Quotes That Will Stop You From Taking Things Personally

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
People’s reactions to you are about their perspectives, wounds, and experiences. Whether people think you are amazing or believe you are the worst; is more about the storms they are going through and how they view the world. Author of New York Times Bestseller, 'Getting Back To Happy' and Life Coach, Angel Chernoff suggests 7 calming quotes that will help you to not take things personally
You can’t take things too personally, even if it seems personal. Rarely do people do things because of you; they do things because of them
You cannot control all the things people say and do to you, but you can control yourself and decide not to be continuously distracted by them
Remember, calmness is a superpower. The ability to not overreact or take things too personally keeps your mind clear and your heart at peace, which ultimately gives you the upper hand
There truly is a huge amount of freedom that comes to you when you detach from other people’s beliefs and behaviours. The way people treat you is their problem, how you react is yours
Being kind to someone you dislike doesn’t mean you are fake. It means you are mature enough to control your emotions. So be kind, and remind yourself that people are generally kinder when they are happier, which says a whole lot about the people you meet who aren’t so kind to you
All the hardest and coldest people you meet were once as soft as a baby, and that’s the tragedy of living. So when people are rude, be mindful, be your best. Give those around you the break that you hope the world will give you on your own bad day
Life is too short to constantly argue and fight. Count your blessings, value those who matter, and move on from the drama with your head held high. The strongest sign of your growth is knowing you are no longer stressed by the trivial things that once used to drain you
