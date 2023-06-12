7 Bridesmaid Outfits From Janhvi Kapoor's Wardrobe Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
A bralette paired up with mirror work lehenga looks really really good for the sangeet night
Banarasi Saree is perfect fro the temple wedding. Pair it up with a heavy earing, hair bun and complete the look with the flower gajra
Fusion sarees look really good for a bridesmaid. Make sure to pair it up with a heavy necklace
Pearl based lehenga is perfect fro the white theme weddings
Boho looks are a must for the haldi and other morning occasions
Strapless blouse paired up with a shiffon saree looks really good with good eye makeup and heavy earing
Lime green printed saree look good for both morning and evening events. Make sure to wear a traditional jhumka to complete the look
