7 Breakfast trends to adopt to stay fit in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
Muesli is one of the easiest breakfast option for people who hate cooking and yet need a healthy food. It contains omega-3 fatty acid-rich ingredients such as raisins, almonds, and fruits, it promotes skin glow, lustrous hair, and healthy vision
Smoothie is the best option for people who like to have food on the go. Made with fruits, vegetables, superfoods, and yogurt, they are high in nutrients yet fun and delicious
Cornflakes is not a new in this category of food. They are the clasic food for the working class. They are rich in iron, low in sodium and sugar, and low in cholesterol
Salad which includes alot of vegetables and at times some meat or egg is a new addition to the breakfast category. The dish is healthy option for people who like to try something other than bread
Oat Meal is a easy breakfast option whihc is healthy as well as easy to make. They are a good source of iron, vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium
Bread Spread is a easy and tasty way to spice up your boring breakfast Toast. There are variety of spreads available in the market, which includes something weet and even salty options
Chia seeds pudding is a dish that can never go wrong. The dish is even more beneficial if you eat them with high protein food like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or a protein shake
