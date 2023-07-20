7 Breakfast Options To Adopt To Stay Fit This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
Muesli is one of the easiest breakfast option for people who hate cooking and yet need a healthy food. It contains omega-3 fatty acid-rich ingredients such as raisins, almonds, and fruits, it promotes skin glow, lustrous hair, and healthy vision
Dosa, the popular Indian dish that is similar to a pancake is loved by all. Made with rice-daal bater, and served with sambar and chutney, they are high in nutrients and delicious
Smoothie is the best option for people who like to have food on the go. Made with fruits, vegetables, superfoods, and yogurt, they are high in nutrients yet fun and delicious
Chia seeds pudding is a dish that can never go wrong. The dish is even more beneficial if you eat them with high protein food like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or a protein shake
Poha is a traditional Indian breakfast dish made from flattened rice, also known as "beaten rice." It is a light and nutritious meal seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and various vegetables to enhance its flavor
Salad which includes alot of vegetables and at times some meat or egg is a new addition to the breakfast category. The dish is healthy option for people who like to try something other than bread
Sandwich is a popular meal option made with an assortment of fresh vegetables and bread. It is a nutritious and delicious choice, often customized with spreads like mayonnaise or chutney to add extra flavour
