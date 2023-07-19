7 Body Parts That Human Can Live Without

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

Kidneys: Kidneys regulate bloodstream and blood pressure. Human can function pretty well with just one kidney. If you lose both kidneys, dialysis can be used to stay alive

Gallbladder: This organ helps body digest fatty foods and helps in digestion. But Gallbladder isn't completely necessary. Intestines can get the job done themselves

Spleen: It produces blood and defense cells for fetuses. After a baby is born, the spleen starts to destroy harmful cells in the body. Since the spleen stores so much blood, any injuries to it can be lethal. But if you remove it you still survive and function fine

Reproductive organs: Removing reproductive organs to treat a medical condition is a best option. Removing testicles can be effective when treating testicular cancer. However, that will affect the sex hormones but there are testosterone and estrogen replacements

Lunge: Lungs play key role in keeping all of our cells alive but humans can survive with one lung out of two. Pope Francis has lived with one lung for decades

The Colon: The large intestine takes digested food and helps turn into solid waste. But removing colon can treat many medical issues like ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis

Bladder: Bladder removes waste and helps process urine. But human can have their bladder safely removed and still survive

