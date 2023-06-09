7 Beautiful Lakes In India That You Should Visit Once In Your Lifetime

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Dal Lake, Jammu and Kashmir is India's most popular destinations that offers a picturesque setting. The lake is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and adorned with colourful Shikaras and houseboats
Pangong Tso, Ladakh got really popular after Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. The lake with crystal-clear blue waters is situated at an altitude of 4,350 meters that stretches from India to China
Lake Pichola, Rajasthan's Udaipur is an enchanting man-made lake surrounded by palaces, temples, and havelis. Take a boat ride to explore the lake and enjoy the stunning views of the various beautiful man made structures
Nainital Lake, Uttarakhand is a pear-shaped lake surrounded by lush green hills. The lake offers boating opportunities and a serene atmosphere
Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim situated at an altitude of 5,430 meters is one of the highest lakes in the world. The pristine beauty of the lake and the spiritual significance associated with it make it a must-visit destination
Chilika Lake, Odisha is the largest brackish water lake in India and Asia. It is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including migratory birds that flock to the lake during winter
Vembanad Lake, Kerala is the largest lake in the state. Surrounded by coconut groves, paddy fields, and picturesque villages, the lake offers a serene and tranquil environment
