7 Beautiful Brides In Their Unique Traditional Attires Representing Different Cultures Of India

Manipuri bride dons a skirt called Raslila skirt (Potloi) and a red or black sarong known as Pindhan and the entire dress is teamed up with a blouse referred to as Silum and they look absolutely gorgeous
Bengali brides wear a red Banarasi saree, gold jewellery, red Alta on the hands and feet, Matha Patti, Mukut, and red & white bangles and they look simply beautiful
Assamese bride wears Mekhla created on Muga Silk and adorned with gold and silver threads. Their simple wedding dress is easy to carry and looks pretty
Rajasthani brides look royal in a Ghaghra Choli with long odhani, the one end of which is tucked in the Ghaghra and the other end is used to cover the head
Maharashtrian brides look stunning with the Nauvari saree in dhoti style with green bangles, half-moon bindi, and a Nath
Tamilian bride wear a beautiful traditional Kajeevaram saree in bright hues and multi-layer goldneckpiece and jewellery. She has her hair braided decorated with traditional gold jewellery
Gujarati bride looks amazing in Panetar Saree or Chania Choli with Bandhani dupatta. Every Indian bride from different states and cultures beautifully represents their unique traditions
