7 Annoying Things Your Boss Does That Can Lower Your Motivation To Work

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Doesn't recognise employee's efforts: Too often, bosses undervalue their employees and the work they do. They fail at recognising the efforts you make to finish the work. Lack of recognition is annoying and surely brings the motivation at work down
Doesn't know the meaning of transparency: A workplace operating with no transparency impacts employees trust and loyalty and it's the boss who needs to ensure healthy communication than living in their own cocoon and secrecy
Relies on the same people all the time: There will be some good employees and some are showed to be good employees because the boss finds them eligible enough to be promoted, to be given opportunities. Favouritism is the most common in many bosses at work place
Isn't capable of getting involved in conflicts: Mediation is part of supervisor's job. Bus some choose to run away and play safe. A clear sign of lack of leadership because, if the boss refuses to engage or communicate or understand the problem and solve, it's nothing less than a toxic workplace
Doesn't know how to manage things: If your boss never takes charge of anything, can be frustrating. Supervisor who has no ability to give clear instructions to their team and isn't available for help or answer, the entire team is there for some unpleasant surprise
Underestimates the task at hand: If your boss expects your work to be done in half the time it should ideally take, it can send a signal that the boss has no idea what is involved in the work of their employees
Too cheap to act and talk: Everyone comes across a stingy boss at some point in their career. You are disappointed by one or the other thing, but if you have a cheap boss, they are bringing harm to themselves, as more employees will walk out of the organisation
