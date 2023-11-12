7 Air-Purifying Plants To Enhance Your Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023

Spider plant are one of the most popular indoor plants, due to their air purifying properties. Easy to care for and resilient, these plants are known for their arching leaves and ability to adapt to various conditions

Bamboo Palm, that is similar to the leaves the Pandas chew on, is another stunning addition to your home that is not just for the decor but also acts as an air purifier. The plant requires bright indirect light

Snake plant is a plant that thrives in low light conditions and doesn't need frequent watering. It removes Formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, toluene, and nitrogen oxide from the air

Peace Lily is a plant that prefers shade and needs regular watering. Apart from its air air purifying properties, the plant is believed to bring good luck and harmony

Pothos is a popular choice for indoor spaces in India due to its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves. It thrives in a variety of lighting conditions and is relatively low maintenance

Alo vera is the most popular plant, known for its medicinal and skincare properties. But the plant is also effective at filtering indoor air. Though the plant is low-maintenance, it requires lots of sunlight

Boston Fern is another low maintenance plant perfect for your homes. The plant prefers a cool location with high humidity and indirect light

