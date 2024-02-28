7 Aesthetic Nail Art To Nail The Beauty Games Like A Divine Badass

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 28, 2024
Colourful like a garden of fresh hopes! If you want to get experimental with nail polish without investing much time, you can paint your nails with different pop colours to revamp the look.
Pinterest/FPJ
Soonzy sunflowers and sweet polka dots are best to deck your nails for a glittering, diaphanous flow of sunshine and energy.
Pinterest/FPJ
A dash of red, two black dots, and a cute duck is ready to quack quack! You can paint one duck on a minimalist pattern or more if you have fallen in love with the cuties!
Pinterest/FPJ
Why chase the third eye-opening meditation and manifestation when you can open 5 or 10 eyes at your fingertips? This intuitive nail art rocks with the bohemian outfits.
Pinterest/FPJ
Also, you can empower your nails with tiger prints. The jungle touch is essential to invoking your inner muse.
Pinterest/FPJ
Some felicitous strokes with a fine finish look like micro boards of modern art. Follow the footprints of art to become an alive artwork of the Almighty.
Pinterest/FPJ
You can also adore the feet with your favourite expressive emojis to define signature style and nail the nail-game like a divine badass!
Pinterest/FPJ