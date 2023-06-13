6 Unfriendly City In the World, Including THESE Indian Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
In the recent ranking by the Community Spirit Index, 53 cities from different countries have been ranked based on the friendliness and unfriendliness of their residents. Toronto ranks number 1 in the friendliest cities in the world
Followed by Sydney at No. 2
Among the top unfriendliest cities in the world; Ghana ranks No. 1
Followed by Morocco
Mumbai ranks 3 among the most unfriendly cities in the world
Kuala Lumpur is ranked at Number 4
Rio de Janeiro is ranked at No. 5
India’s capital New Delhi stands at No. 6
