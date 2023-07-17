6 Things You Can Do To Make Your Rainy Day Memorable In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Flower shopping: You don’t necessarily buy flowers for your loved one but a bunch for yourself. Take a stroll in Bandra and you would find a host of flower shops, especially one near St. Andrews College that has several exotic flowers
Take a rickshaw to Bandstand from there! Head to bandstand and sit there for a while embracing the beauty of the sea while you eat some bhelpuri and bhutta
Street Art Gallery: Head to CSMT or Churchgate and you have streets decked up with art. If you are walking in the rainy season, this street will remind you of those romantic Bollywood movies
Visit Sasoon Doc: Open for all, this place is for all creative sous. With world’s best artwork, you will have best time here. Do go to their terrace to see the beautiful view of the dockyard
Kotachiwadi: You haven’t seen Mumbai, if you haven’t explored Kotachiwadi. One of the oldest and beautiful colonies in Mumbai offers old architecture and a beautiful art house
Colaba causeway: Even if you don’t want to buy anything, strolling around this place is a good idea. You will see best of fashion here. You will find best of clothes and jewellery on low prices
