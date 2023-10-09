6 Steps To Achieve A Healthy State Of Mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Be in Gratitude: Gratitude is the key to peace. Where there is gratitude there is only love and peace. So go on a gratitude binge and rejoice in love and peace
Be love and you will be loved and you become the beloved. Love is not outside of you or inside of you. As a human, your innate vibration is love and love is all about dignity and trust
Be vigilant of what your vibrations are, at any moment. Whatever you give energy to, you get more of, so do, what you want more of, and give energy to that. Always Make a conscious effort to uplift them always. What occurs in your life matches your vibrations
Be conscious and aware of your choice of words and actions. What you say or do to yourself is what you are subconsciously saying -doing to others. If you are berating or playing games with someone, you are in fact berating and pulling yourself down, eventually. If you are constantly putting yourself down then that is the vibration others are picking up from you
You are always choosing, even when you choose to make no choice. Make a conscious choice. Choose what is best for you physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, socially, and environmentally; and it always turns out to be the best for all
Acknowledge and honor your own worthiness. List it, and anchor it by relating some specific incidents you have experienced in your life where you experienced your self-worth. Understand the impact it has and how it enriches life around you. Inputs by author Mynoo Maryel of The Be Book: A Journey into Miracles and Guide to Self-Liberation.
