6 Signs Someone Is Good For You

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Presence of good people in life is a blessing so one need to identify them to preserve them for lifetime and also, understand the difference between them and bad people. If there are people around you who exhibits these 6 signs; they are good for you and your mental wellbeing. 1. They make an effort to be present: They give you enough time & attention and listen to you patiently & carefully
2. Their words match their actions: They do what they say most of the time
3. They are emotionally available for you: You both can emotionally connect with each other and don't fear being vulnerable
4. They understand and respect boundaries: They communicate maturely during disagreements and value your & their own personal space
5. They honour your point of view
6. They motivate you to grow in life: They support you in your career and also, encourage you
