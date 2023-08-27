6 Reasons Why You Should Add Zuccini In Your Daily Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Zuccini, in India, is similar to Lauki and Turai. It not only adds a delightful touch to your plate but also offers a range of nutrients that contribute to your overall well-being. Here's why you should eat Zucconi more often than you are now
Low calories and carbohydrates: If you are looking to manage your weight or control body sugar, Zuccini makes for a best food. You can use it as low-carb substitute in different dishes you prepare at home
Fibre high: Dietary fibre is important for digestive health and zuccini has high fibre components. A daily use of Zuccini can promote bowl movements and helps prevent constipation. It also supports healthy gut microbiome
High in vitamins and minerals: Zuccini is a good source of many essential vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate. These nutrients play crucial roles in vision health, heart health, cell growth, and immune function
Antioxidant powerhouse: Vitamin C and beta-carotene present in Zuccini work as antioxidants which protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. These are molecules that contribute to aging and many chronic diseases
Heart-friendly nutrients: Zucchini's potassium helps regulate blood pressure by restraining the effects of sodium, and supporting proper muscle and nerve function
Hydration: Ziccini contains a high water content, which can contribute to overall hydration. Hydration is important for body to function healthy and maintain proper circulation and digestion
Thanks For Reading!