6 reasons why men should never use women’s skincare products

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Men’s skin is different that women’s skin and hence, so should their skincare choices be different from that of women. Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty points out six reasons why men should not use women's skincare products
Men have coarser, darker, and faster-growing facial hair; the average man’s beard grows 2mm per day
A man’s skin is about 25% thicker with a tougher texture due to androgen (testosterone) stimulation
Men have more active sebaceous glands and therefore more pores, than women. Both their sebaceous glands and their pores are larger and as a result, sebum (oil) production is twice that of women
Men have more connective tissue and higher collagen density and arranged to give better support to the surrounding structures of the skin and fat so their skin naturally ages more slowly
Men’s skin can become dehydrated and extra dry due to the constant stress of shaving which can compromise the skin barrier
Signs of aging appear later in male skin, but changes occur more quickly once they start. They are most affected by sagging skin combined with puffy eyes and dark circles
It is because of the above differences and men’s intrinsic nature to give minimum effort to their skincare routine, it is important that men use dedicated skincare products that are scientifically designed specifically as per their skin’s needs and concerns for maximum benefit and healthy-looking skin