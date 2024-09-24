6 Reasons Why Ghee Is Healthy During Your Weight Loss Journey

By: Rahul M | September 24, 2024
It is a common misconception that Ghee leads to weight gai and that it not beneficil to consume it on your wiehgt loss journey. Here' why you should consume atleast 1 tbsp of ghee every single day
All images from Canva
Ghee is a good source of fatty acids which are absorbed directly by the liver and used for energy. This helps to boost metabolism and help the body burn fat more efficiently
Ghee contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes a healthy gut. This leads to a healthier digestivce sustem that is the foundation of good health
Adding a small amount of ghee to meals can increase feelings of fullness. This can reduce cravings and overeating, making it easier to stick to a calorie deficit, which is key for weight loss
Ghee helps stabilize blood sugar levels by slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream. This helps control cravings and help stay in calorie deficeit
Due to its rich fat content, ghee provides a slow, steady release of energy. This can help use that energy during workouts, making it easier to stay active and burn calories throughout the day
Ghee also has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in natural detoxification of your body