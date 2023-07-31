6 Quick Healthy Snacks For After School

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Whole wheat pancakes: High in nutritional value, the whole wheat pancakes have more fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It is not only tasty but also healthy for children
Makhana bhel: It is easily liked by children because rich in protein it is useful for growth and development
No deep fry Sabudana wada: Sabudana is easy to digest and can be a good option for kids with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues. It is a big energy boost
Ragi cucumber chilla: Ragi is a great source of calcium, protein, fibre and various other nutrients. When it comes to snacks, ragi in a tasty avatar becomes the ideal choice for both moms and kids
Curd and poha pudding: Mix curd, poha, chia, seeds, honey, nut powder, and any fruit of your choice and pour it in a jar. It's a fancy no cook snack for your kid
Bhelpuri: High in fiber, puffed rice and vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and cucumber, are all good sources of dietary fiber. It has low fat and contains antioxidants. It improves child's digestion as well
Thanks For Reading!