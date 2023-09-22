6 Powerful Mantras Of Lord Ganesha That You Must Chant For Victory

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
VakraTund Mahakaay Surykoti Samprabh, Nirvighn Kuru Me Dev, Sarvkaryeshu Sarvda।। We salute the Supreme Lord Ganesha of the curved trunk (Vakratunda), whose radiance is like a million suns, may He bless all our endeavours and remove obstacles from our path
Om Ekdantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Parchodayat|| We pray to omnipresent God having a single-tusked elephant tooth. We are His devotees who meditate and pray to be blessed with greater intellect from the Lord having a curved, elephant-shaped trunk. We bow before the deity to empower and enlighten our minds with wisdom
Om Ganesha Rinam Chhindhi Varenyam Hum Namah Phat॥ This manta chanting helps to get rid of financial debts and miseries
Om Gan Ganpataye Sarvavigna Haraya Sarvay Sargurve Lambodaraya He Gan Namah|| Chanting of this mantra can help in dealing with conflicting situations and enemies and to emerge as victorious
Om Vara Varadaya Vijaya Ganapataye Namah|| It is believed that chanting of this mantra helps to get success in court matters, etc
Om Gam Lakshmyau Aagachchh Aagachchh Phat || The chanter of this mantra is said to be blessed with prosperity
