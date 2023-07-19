6 Plus-Size Models Revolutionising The Fashion Industry

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Akshaya Naik: She has worked with multiple channels including MTV for Big F and Star Plus for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a plus-size model with television actress and a 1st runner-up for the title of Miss Navi Mumbai at Bliss. She also received Colours Marathi award this year
Jeesha Chowdhury: Jeesha is a plus-size model and body positivity influencer. She is Miss India Plus Size 2018 and Miss India International Plus Size 2019. She works as fashion stylist and has walked as a showstopper for many Indian labels including at Lakme Fashion Week
Payal Soni: With 103k followers and blue tick on her Instagram account, Payal has won the title of Miss Curvy Queen for the year 2017 West India. She is also a topper from MDS University and an award-winning entrepreneur
Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar: Tanvi is a stylist and voice-over artist. She has promoted multiple brands including cosmetics on her social media which has about 100k followers
Sakshi Sindwani: With immense following on her Instagram and YouTube Sakshi talks about body positivity. She has also won the title for poster child in India Positive Movement
Ishleen Kaur Sethi: Ishleen, known as Curvy Princes on Instagram, she is over 60k followers. She lives in Australia and has her own website and blog
