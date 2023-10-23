6 Non-Invasive Pain Relief Techniques You Can Use At Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023

Whether a fleeting discomfort or an enduring ache, mastering the art of pain management can profoundly enhance our daily lives. Dr. Murali Thondebhavi, Anaesthesiology, Spine And Pain specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bangaluru suggests some accessible techniques for self-directed pain relief and explains when seeking professional help becomes crucial

RICE Method: Injuries like sprains or strains need the RICE regimen — Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. Rest the afflicted area, apply an ice pack, use a bandage for compression, and elevate the wounded limb. This effectively mitigates both pain and swelling

Heat Therapy: The application of warmth, via a heated pad or a comforting towel, works wonders in soothing muscles and easing discomfort. This method, especially valuable for muscular soreness and tension, offers respite from daily muscle pains

Pain Killers: Non-prescription pain-killers, like paracetamol, are helpful in managing mild to moderate pain. Abide by recommended dosages and heed labelling advisories, ensuring responsible usage

Distraction and Relaxation: Channelling focus towards engaging activities such as reading, movie-watching, or quality time with loved ones provides a welcomed relief from pain's grip. Integrating relaxation techniques, like mindful breathing and meditation, offers holistic relief

Strategic Activity: A delicate balance between rest and movement holds the key. Gentle stretches and low-impact exercises serve as effective countermeasures against stiffness and pain while respecting the body's boundaries

Cultivating Positivity: Nurturing a constructive perspective can influence one's pain perception. Focusing on what can be achieved, rather than dwelling on limitations, offers a fresh outlook that pain doesn't dictate one's identity

