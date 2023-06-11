6 Must-Visit Offbeat Hill Stations In India; Two Are Located Near Mumbai

Tawang: in Arunachal Pradesh is situated at an altitude of 3500 metres above sea level. The natural beauty and solitude of Gudpi and Chong-Chugmi ranges, Tawang Chu River and Tawang Valley are very mesmerizing. Beautiful glacial lakes with crystal blue waters such as Sela lake, Penga Teng Tso Lake, Sangetser Lake and Banggachang Lake. This hill station is also, famous for its 400-year-old monastery

