6 Must-Visit Offbeat Hill Stations In India; Two Are Located Near Mumbai

June 11, 2023
Jawhar: in Maharashtra is a must-visit hill station near Mumbai which is situated in the ranges of the Western Ghats and is known for its picturesque setting. The hill station has calm and tranquil environment with stupendous nature all around
Mangi Tungi, Maharashtra: This is a famous holy place for pilgrimage located near Tahrabad about 125 km from Nashik and tourists need to climb around 4,500 steps to reach the peak to view several important monuments of immense historical and religious value. Must-visit spots here are Mangi Tungi Temple, Salher Fort and Statue of Ahimsa
Chatpal, an offbeat gem hidden in Kashmir: is located 90 km from the capital of Srinagar abounding in emerald valleys, and white streams sparkling under the sun. The hill station is quiet, serene & beautiful and can be your home way away from home
Tawang: in Arunachal Pradesh is situated at an altitude of 3500 metres above sea level. The natural beauty and solitude of Gudpi and Chong-Chugmi ranges, Tawang Chu River and Tawang Valley are very mesmerizing. Beautiful glacial lakes with crystal blue waters such as Sela lake, Penga Teng Tso Lake, Sangetser Lake and Banggachang Lake. This hill station is also, famous for its 400-year-old monastery
Bir in Himachal Pradesh: is a rural village which is the 'Paragliding Capital of India' and is noted for several Tibetan Buddhist monasteries
Raithal: is located 45 kilometres from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. Trekking and cycling are some of the best things to do in Raithal along with exploring the local community
