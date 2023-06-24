6 Must-Do Things In Vietnam's Hanoi; The World's Top Pick For Solo Travel

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Solo travel is becoming more and more popular in India. It provides the ideal setting for personal growth and self-discovery. The top trending locations for solo travellers were recently identified through analysis of worldwide search data by the adventure travel company Explore Worldwide
According to the survey, there are many reasons why Hanoi is a favourite destination for tourists because of its stunning historical architecture, illustrious cultural past, and the variety of single traveller activities accessible, including sauntering around vibrant streets, browsing food markets, and seeing historic temples. Hanoi is also, one of the safest cities in the world
Local Food: To get a true sense of the city, visit several cafes and peruse the nearby markets
Popular four-story structure Dong Xuan Market sells a variety of regional goods and is well known for its reasonable costs. This is the ideal location for you if you want to purchase gifts or mementoes
A Haven For Fans Of Art: Hanoi is renowned as Vietnam’s Art Hub and is an ideal representation of the rich Asian culture. You can tour the city’s numerous museums and the famous Hanoi Opera House. Don’t miss the enthralling water puppet theatre performances in Hanoi
The Perfume Pagoda: is a historic Buddhist temple that dates back to at least the fifteenth century
Lake Hoan Kiem: is a good place to unwind where you can take in the beauty of the city, and there is also a temple near the lake
