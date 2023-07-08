6 Mistakes To Avoid Before Your 30s

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Being a pleaser: There is a big different between being kind and being nice. Kindness is a sign of strength while niceness is a sign of insecurity. Get comfortable in saying NO to anyone if it will waste your time, distract your purpose or disrupt your peace
Pleasure-seeking: This is a perfect moment to start living your dream life because you have few responsibilities and can make mistakes. You won't have it all figured out, but you can learn as many skills as possible
Wasting Money: You must avoid the impulse to brag by buying stupid items to impress people. Instead, invest in your body, mind, and personal development should account for at least 80% of your spending
Perseverance: It is not acceptable to give up because you lack the patience and endurance required to see an ambition through to completion. Be adaptable and pursue your innate curiosity; it will nevel lead your astray
Having a lot of vices: The stronger your ambition, the fewer distractions you should endure. This is why focusing on the process is important, as it teaches you the proper habits, attitude, and self-knowledge
Attempting Shortcuts: The 'get it done quickly' mentality results from sluggish and unimaginative thinking. A great visionary understands that manifesting anything takes an indefinite period, so work hard and enjoy the journey
Thanks For Reading!