6 Japanese Principles To Design Your Dream Home For Relaxation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Japanese interior design has more to do with simplicity and nature. It includes clean lines, natural palette, and minimal styling. This approach of decorating home encourages relaxation. Here are seven basis principles to decorate your house the Japanese way
Natural materials and textures: Use natural materials like wood, stone, and glass. Cover ceiling and
Natural colour palette: Keep the walls white or light beige. These colours are inspired by nature. You can also choose a bit of light brown
Bring the outdoors inside: A floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding door in the house will expose your outside view and let the fresh air in
Reduce clutter: Keep the home clutter free. Keep things minimal and organised
Display symbolic décor: Take pride in flaunting your culture in your home. For instance, if you are from Maharashtra, a symbolic painting in the house is a vibrant add to the décor. Decorating your home with your favourite artisan's work may enrich your lifestyle
Simple furniture: Follow the same rules for colour palette and materials to keep tables, chairs, and accessories in harmony with interior finishes. Select light wood finishes or porcelain dishware and keep the aesthetic clean-lined and minimal
