6 Interesting Life Lessons To Learn From Pani Puri

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Life is spicy or sweet, however you want to make it. (Tamarind and green chilly in correct measures)
Happiness has no expiry limit. (Ek aur round bana do bhaiya)
If you believe in something strongly, fight for it. (Bhaiya teekha zyada)
Your good karma will always reward you in life. (That free extra pani puri at the end)
In your life, you have so many supporting characters like friends and well-wishers. (Aloo, chana, onions are as important as the pani)
Human body is 60% water just like pani puri and that's why it is also, necessary to keep ourselves hydrated
Thanks For Reading!