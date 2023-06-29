6 Habits That Make You Smarter

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
In our daily life full of hustle it is important to work smart instead of plain just hard work to achieve targets and be a successful person. Here are 6 habits that will make you smarter
Read, read and read- nothing beats reading and it is the best way to gain knowledge
Form questions and follow up with your questions
Make an 'I did list' that will include your small victories and make you feel better about the day to day task completions
Write down your daily ideas about life, career, personal life etc
Watch educational videos and learn new skills and maybe just brush up your skills wih new technology
Plan your week ahead in time to have the smooth working
