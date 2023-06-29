6 Common Dreams And What They May Mean

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Dreams are part of our life. Sometimes, they are pleasant, others leave us upset and wondering for the day. Psychology and Indian mythology claim to have meaning behind each dream. And there are some common dreams that we all have. Here's the meaning
Having a baby: This is a very common dream and its interpretation often depends on whether you’re a man or a woman. If you’re a woman, the meaning can also depend on whether you are pregnant or not. For men, it often means their virility is compromised
If a woman who is pregnant has this dream, it often simply reflects their excitement. Women who are not pregnant may have this dream when it is the beginning of a new chapter in their lives
Teeth falling out: This is one of the most common dreams we have. The most popular interpretation of this dream is that it means you’re anxious or scared about something that’s changing in your life. It's been suggested that this is linked to the traumatic childhood experience of milk teeth falling out
Feeling trapped: This dream is thought to be related to frustration in a person’s waking life and often appears when someone is stuck in a dead-end job or an unsatisfying relationship. The dream has also been linked with feelings of powerlessness and the inability to make a difference to a situation
Money: If you’re dreaming about winning money, this means you feel you are winning in another area of your life. Perhaps your career has taken a new, exciting turn. Dreaming about losing money, however, is more likely to simply reflect a negative financial situation in real life
Food: Dreaming of a table full of food is often indicative of high levels of happiness and enjoyment in waking life. Dreaming of eating poisonous food, on the other hand, has been interpreted to mean there is something in the sleeper’s life they need to get rid of
Taking exams: If you’re a child or teenager still in school, it's most likely the dream means you're anxious about upcoming exams. If you’re an adult dreaming about being back at school, this may mean you are worried about other people judging you for some reason
