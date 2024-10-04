6 Bengali Delicacies To Savor This Durga Pujo

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 04, 2024
Durga Pujo in Bengal is not just a religious festival but also a grand cultural celebration that brings out the best in Bengali cuisine. Here are six must-try Bengali delicacies during Durga Pujo
All images from Pinterest
Bhog: A simple yet divine offering to Goddess Durga, Bhog consists of khichuri (made from rice and lentils), labra (a mixed vegetable curry), chutney, papad, and a sweet dish like payesh or rasgulla
Shorshe Ilish: Shorshe Ilish (hilsa fish in mustard sauce) is a must-have during Durga Pujo. The hilsa is steamed in a rich mustard gravy with green chilies and mustard oil is a dish you must try if you are a seafood lover
Mishti Pulao: A sweet and fragrant rice dish, Misti Pulao is made with gobindobhog rice, ghee, cashews, raisins, and sugar
Luchi-Alur Dom: A beloved breakfast or snack, Luchi (deep-fried puri) is served with Alur Dom, a spiced potato curry. The combination is heavenly
Chingri Malai Curry: It is a creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk, mustard, and spices. The sweetness of the coconut milk balances the mustard’s sharpness,
Roshogulla: No Bengali festival is complete without the famous roshogulla. These sweet, sot balls melt in your mouth and leave you speechless
Thanks For Reading!