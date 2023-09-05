6 Ancient Temples In Pakistan That Holds Special Significance In Hindu Mythology

Hinglaj Mata Mandir, Balochistan: It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and one of the three Shakti Peethas in Pakistan. The annual Hinglaj Yatra, which draws over 2,50,000 participants, is the largest Hindu pilgrimage in Pakistan. This cave temple dedicated to Hinglaj Mata is even considered sacred by the local Muslims, especially the Zikri Muslims and they refer to it as the 'Nani Mandir' or 'Nani Ki Haj'