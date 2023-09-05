6 Ancient Temples In Pakistan That Holds Special Significance In Hindu Mythology

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir, Karachi: This Hanuman temple in undivided India, is now located in Pakistan after partition. It is believed that the devotees are freed from all their troubles and their wishes are fulfilled by performing 11 parikramas of Lord Hanuman in this ancient temple
Katasraj Shiva Mandir, Chakwal: According to legend, following the death of Sati, Lord Shiva's teardrop fell upon Katas, transforming it into a sacred lake known as 'Amrit Kund', which remains a revered pilgrimage site in the form of 'Katasraj'. The other tear fell in Ajmer, Rajasthan, creating the holy pilgrimage site of Pushkarraj'
Gorakhnath Mandir, Peshawar: This temple is dedicated to Guru Gorakhnath, the founder of the 'Kanphata Jogi Sampradaya' with its origins dating back to the First Century BC. The Khichdi Mela of Gorakhnath Temple is famous and the first khichdi is offered by the King of Nepal. People from all over the country and abroad participate in this fair
Umerkot Shiv Mandir: It is also known as Amarkot Shiv Mandir and the current structure of the temple was built by a Muslim man, a century ago. The temple has magnificent 'Shiv Lingam', which is one of the best in the whole world
Hinglaj Mata Mandir, Balochistan: It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and one of the three Shakti Peethas in Pakistan. The annual Hinglaj Yatra, which draws over 2,50,000 participants, is the largest Hindu pilgrimage in Pakistan. This cave temple dedicated to Hinglaj Mata is even considered sacred by the local Muslims, especially the Zikri Muslims and they refer to it as the 'Nani Mandir' or 'Nani Ki Haj'
Gauri Mandir, Tharparkar: It is a 16th-century Jain temple in Nagarparkar dedicated to the 23rd Jain Tirthankar, Lord Parshwanath
