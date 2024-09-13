5 Warning Signs Of Suicidal Thoughts; Know How You Can Be of Help

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 13, 2024
Severe mental health issues that are often left unattended can lead to worse situations where people tend to have suicidal thoughts. They do not feel the need to live another second of life and just want to get it over with
It is important to know these warning signs so that you can help someone who might be hvaing these thoughts and save a life
An individual who is suicidal often feels empty, hopeless, trapped, or has no reason to live. They will often stop socialising
You can also sense extreme sadness, frustation and agitation in their voice and behaviour. This might indicate their strong urge to get rid of it all
Some individuals prefer not bother anyone with their burden and might often seem happy. But you can start noticing how they say goodbye. A suicidal individual's goodbyes are often very emotional as if they're saying it for the last time
They will increase their drug or alcohol abuse and they will knowingly over-indulge in it hoping to never wake up
If you find someone's google search that includes searches like 'ways to die' or 'painless death', it is an emergency you should quickly take an action upon
If you observe someone with similar behavouir, know that they need help. They do not need your opinion on life or your sympathy, they need help!
They might often deny having such thoughts but what you can do is alert their friends and family and direct them towards mental health care. Ignoring the signs is easy but helping someone in need can save a human life
